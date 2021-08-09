AFC Wimbledon took three points back to South London on Saturday following a 2-1 comeback win at Doncaster Rovers.

After falling behind, two second half goals from Ayoub Assal and Luke McCormick gave AFC Wimbledon three vital points to start the new campaign.

Here’s 3 takeaways from the Dons’ win:

Attacking flair

It is fair to say that the Dons looked nothing short of quality going forward on Saturday. McCormick stole the show with an outstanding performance with one goal and one assist landing him a place in the EFL Team of the Week. Assal was a real handful for the 90 minutes and tucked away his goal beautifully. Ollie Palmer kept on causing headaches for the Doncaster defence with Palmer’s size offering a different style of play for Wimbledon. If the Dons attack like this all season, the SW19 fans have a lot to be excited for.

Defensive solidarity

Despite conceding a weak goal just after half time, the Dons can be inspired by a strong defensive performance. Heneghan and Nightingale in middle cut Rovers’ attacking threat at source for most of the 90 minutes, only allowing one shot on target. Additionally, the full-backs of Cheye Alexander and Nesta Guinness-Walker nullified all the wide threat that Rovers had to offer and looked untroubled in the process. In recent years, the South London side have been leaking goals consistently but have they finally found the solution?

Mental Strength

When the Dons fell behind in the 46th minute courtesy of a scrappy Charlie Seaman goal, it would have been easy for young side to drop their heads and fall apart. However, if anything it forced them into another gear. They dominated the rest of the second half and sent relentless waves of attacks at Rovers. Turning the game around with two goals in 17 minutes shows the mentality instilled in the young Wombles by Robinson. The inexperienced side showed they have nothing to fear and certainly have the resilience to face the upcoming season.