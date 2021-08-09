Cardiff City manager Mick McCarthy has confirmed to Wales Online that defender Ciaron Brown will be staying at the club this summer.

Cardiff have Sean Morrison, Aden Flint, Curtis Nelson and Ciaron Brown at their disposal in the heart of their defence, whilst Perry Ng has also been deployed there on occasion. But despite their number of options, manager Mick McCarthy has ruled out an exit for Brown.

The Northern Ireland international had been subject to a bid from fellow Championship side Middlesbrough three weeks ago. However, the offer was rejected outright by the Bluebirds.

“I turned the offer down,” said McCarthy.

“The upshot of that is that Ciaron will stay here. I certainly don’t want him to go anywhere. I’ve offered him a deal, I’d like him to stay.

“It’s always quite exciting as a player, the chance of a move.

“But there has got to be a right value to it as well and it wasn’t.”

At present Middlesbrough have just two senior centre-backs. Grant Hall and Dael Fry will be the go-to pairing, whilst youngster Nathan Wood and midfielder Paddy McNair can fill in when needed. Likewise, full-backs Anfernee Dijksteel, Marc Bola, and Lee Peltier can also deputise in Fry or Hall’s absence.

However, Boro boss Warnock will be hoping to get a deal for a centre-back over the line, preferably a left-sided centre-half. But it now looks likely they will be turning their attention elsewhere with Brown set to stay put.

Thoughts

Brown would have been a useful acquisition for Middlesbrough so it will be a big blow for them. But with a couple of weeks left until the closing of the window, they will be hopeful they have enough time to pursue other players and secure a deal.

From a Cardiff City point of view, this is certainly a positive step. When called upon last season, Brown was impressive and he will be looking for more opportunities in the coming campaign.