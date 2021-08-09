Middlesbrough are interested in Hatayspor striker Aaron Boupendza, according to reports in Turkey.

Middlesbrough only have two senior strikers at their disposal at present. New signing Uche Ikpeazu led the line in their most recent outing, whilst Chuba Akpom missed out due to needing to isolate.

However, the latter is looking likely to depart and so manager Neil Warnock is looking for replacements.

One player they have identified is Hatayspor’s Aaron Boupendza. The 24-year-old was the Turkish Super Lig’s top scorer last season, netting 22 times in 38 appearances across all competitions. He helped his side to sixth position in the table, narrowly missing out on the inaugural Europa Conference League by four points.

The report states that Middlesbrough have tabled a bid and that Hatayspor are considering the offer. However, conflicting reports from Turkish journalist Ahmed Konanc suggest that there is yet to be an official bid, but states that the player does wish to leave the club.

The North-East side do face competition for the 17-time Gabon international however. Rangers have previously recorded an interest, whereas Konanc states Fenerbahce are also monitoring Boupendza’s situation.

Thoughts

Purse strings are believed to be tight at Middlesbrough as things stand and so it seems unlikely that the Championship side will not be looking to fork out the £8 million or £10 million reported.

If that is the asking price, Boro wouldn’t be able to compete with the sides such as Rangers and Fenerbahce who not only have more spending power, but the draw of European football too.

Whatever happens, Middlesbrough will need to bring in a striker or two before the end of the window.