Middlesbrough have confirmed the signing of former Brentford goalkeeper Luke Daniels on a free transfer.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock admitted the club were looking for another goalkeeper in his post-match comments on Sunday afternoon. They have now got their wish, with Daniels arriving on a two-year deal.

Last season Boro had Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer at their disposal. The former was on a season-long loan from Fulham and returned to Craven Cottage following his deal at the Riverside. The latter wasn’t offered a contract extension at the North-East club and was allowed to depart, with QPR snapping up the 28-year-old for free.

So with Warnock’s side two goalkeepers lighter this season, the veteran boss made the position a priority this transfer window. Their first signing was Joe Lumley from QPR and they have now dipped back into the free agent market to sign Daniels.

The 33-year-old is a product of the Manchester United academy and has plied his trade for several clubs in the EFL throughout his 15 year footballing career.

He has played for the likes of West Brom, Shrewsbury Town, Tranmere Rovers, Charlton Athletic, Rochdale, Bristol Rovers, Southend United, Scunthorpe United, and most recently Brentford.

Last season he played four times for the Bees as they achieved promotion up to the Premier League. However, he was seen as surplus to requirements by Thomas Frank.

Thoughts

He will likely be a back-up to Joe Lumley, but Daniels will add a wealth of experience. It will help having played for several clubs in the EFL, but having been part of a promotion-winning squad only months ago will be what Warnock will want to harness.

Now with the goalkeeper situation locked in, Boro will be hoping to get a striker and a left-sided defender through the door.