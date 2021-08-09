Birmingham City have completed the signing of young goalkeeper Archie Matthews, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this summer, young goalkeeper Archie Matthews became a free agent when his contract with Swindon Town expired.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper had only played one time for the Robins, featuring in a 2-1 win over Northampton Town last season amid a goalkeeping crisis at the County Ground.

Now, following his departure from the Robins, Matthews has completed an eye-catching jump up the divisions.

Championship outfit Birmingham City have swooped to bring Matthews in.

The Blues confirmed the deal on their official club website, with the youngster sealing his move to St. Andrew’s on Monday afternoon.

Matthews has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the second-tier side. He will initially link up with Birmingham’s U23s side, currently managed by Steve Spooner.

He will have summer signing Oliver Basey and youngster Aaron Clayton to compete with for a starting role as they all look to flourish in the youth ranks before making the step up to senior football.

Thoughts?

Bringing in a promising free agent like Matthews on a one-year deal is a risk-free move for the Blues, but could prove to be a shrewd acquisition for the future.

He put in a decent performance in his only senior outing to date and will be determined to make the most of his chance at St. Andrew’s after sealing a move to the Championship.