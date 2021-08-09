Barnet have signed Daniel Powell following his departure from Crewe Alexandra.

Barnet have handed a two-year deal to the experienced winger, as announced by their official club website.

Powell, who is 30-years-old, was released by Crewe at the end of the last campaign and has been weighing up his options as a free agent.

He has found a new club now and will be looking forward to the new season in the National League.

Crewe spell

Powell spent the past two seasons with Crewe and was a regular for the Cheshire side under David Artell.

He joined the Railwaymen in 2019 and played a key role in their promotion from League Two in his first year.

Career to date

Powell started his career at MK Dons and went on to play 271 appearances for the Buckinghamshire-based club during his nine years there.

He also had loan spells away at Crawley Town, Forest Green Rovers and Darlington over the course of his Dons spell.

Northampton Town came calling in 2017 and he spent two years with the Cobblers, scoring eight goals in 73 games in all competitions.

Crewe then swooped in for him and he parted company with them at the end of June.

Powell has now linked up with Barnet and will be pleased to have sorted out a new club.