Barnsley and Wigan Athletic have both made enquiries about the availability of Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland this summer, as per a report by 90min.com.

The Scottish Premiership attacker has been attracting interest from the Football League in this transfer window.

However, 90min.com say he is poised to move to Belgian side Beerschot in a deal worth £1million.

Ipswich Town, Rotherham United, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City have also been mentioned in the report as English clubs who have also asked about him over recent times.

Deal agreed

Beerschot appear poised to win the race for his signature though and have agreed a fee with Dundee United.

Shankland, who is 25-years-old, scored nine goals in all competitions last season.

He wasn’t quite able to replicate the form he had in his first year at Tannadice, when he fired 28 goals in 33 games.

Career to date

He started his career at Queen’s Park and was snapped up by Aberdeen as a youngster. However, he struggled to make an impact at Pittodrie and was loaned out to Dunfermline Athletic, St Mirren and Greenock Morton.

Ayr United signed him in 2017 and he was prolific for them, scoring 62 goals in 73 games to earn a move to Dundee United last summer.

Shankland carried on his goal scoring exploits with the Terrors and helped them gain promotion to the Scottish Premiership in his first campaign there.

He is now on his way out the exit door with Beerschot swooping in.