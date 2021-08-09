Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson has travelled to East Anglia to complete his move to Ipswich Town, according to reports.

Ipswich Town’s busy summer is showing no signs of slowing down as the end of the transfer window nears.

Kyle Edwards has completed a move to Portman Road today (Monday) and now, it has been claimed another signing could be on the way, with Middlesbrough defender Hayden Coulson in town to complete the formalities of a season-long loan deal.

As per a report from TWTD, Coulson is in Ipswich this afternoon ahead of a switch to the Tractor Boys.

Coulson has been a target for Paul Cook over the course of the summer, with a loan deal agreed weeks ago. However, Middlesbrough held off on sending him away amid injury worries.

However, a move has seemingly been given the green light, with the report stating the formalities of the deal will be done this afternoon.

Out of favour under Warnock

Since Warnock’s arrival last summer, Coulson has seen his first-team game time limited.

Across all competitions, the left-sided ace played only 19 senior games last season. He featured at left-back and left wing-back for Warnock’s side, even featuring in central midfield on one occasion. However, he has unable to nail down a spot in the side.

Ahead of the new campaign, the 23-year-old was not handed a squad number, all but confirming the club’s decision to send him out on loan.

Competition for places at Portman Road

Should a move go through, Coulson will be battling former Sheffield Wednesday man Matt Penney for a starting role under Cook.

Both have experience at Championship level, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the battle for the spot at left-back.