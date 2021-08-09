Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has revealed his firm stance on interest in Kamil Jozwiak, stating the club have no interest in selling him.

Rooney on Jozwiak link: "We can't afford for players to be leaving the club. To be honest, this is the first I've heard of interest in Kamil. But we need players coming in, not going out." — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) August 9, 2021

Reports from various outlets have claimed Derby County winger Kamil Jozwiak is attracting interest from Turkey.

The Polish international is said to be on Galatasaray’s radar, much to the surprise of manager Wayne Rooney, who has now admitted that he is unaware of any interest in the 23-year-old attacker.

As quoted by Ryan Conway, reporter for The Athletic, Rooney has said he has no interest in selling Jozwiak or anyone else before the end of the window.

The Rams boss went on to reiterate that the club are in need of new arrivals, rather than letting players depart Pride Park. He said:

With Rooney showing no interest in offloading Jozwiak before the end of the month, it will be interesting to see if Galatasaray’s reported interest develops into anything more serious in the coming weeks.

Jozwiak’s first campaign with the Rams

In what was a difficult 2020/21 campaign for Derby County, Jozwiak struggled to make a telling impact following his arrival from Lech Poznan.

Featuring on both the left and right-wing, the Polish ace chipped in with one goal and three assists in 41 outings for the club.

An encouraging summer

Despite Poland’s disappointing EUROs, Jozwiak made a decent impression for his national side.

He started all three games for Poland, providing the assist for Robert Lewandowski in a 1-1 draw with Spain.