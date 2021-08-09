Nottingham Forest right-back Jordan Gabriel has been linked with a return to Bloomfield Road, after impressing in his loan spell at Blackpool last season.

Neil Critchley’s side are crying out for a right-back. Callum Connolly is the only first-team player that can be deployed there but he is traditionally a centre-back.

Reports have suggested the Nottingham Forest are willing to let Jordan Gabriel leave the club. The fee is believed to be between £300,000 and £700,000. However, if he isn’t sold Chris Hughton won’t force him away from the City Ground.

This report is backed up by the Blackpool Gazette who say Hughton is happy to let Gabriel leave if his valuation is met. Gazette reported earlier this window that the Seasiders tabled a bid for the right-back, but nothing came to fruition.

Over the weekend though, Blackpool and Sunderland who are also interested in a deal for Gabriel were handed a potential boost. The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67) reported that Nottingham Forest want to sign Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer and should the move go through, then Forest will allow Gabriel to leave.

Last season the 22-year-old played 27 times as Blackpool won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs, in true Blackpool fashion. The loanee shared minutes with Ollie Turton in the right-back position but after Turton’s departure for Huddersfield. This would allow Gabriel to get more game time if he returned to Bloomfield Road.

Should Blackpool pursue a move?

With only the aforementioned Connolly available at right-back, Critchley is in desperate need of an extra player.

Gabriel knows the system and what is expected of him so he would be the safe option for the Tangerines. However, if they can’t get the deal over the line, there are other options for them to pursue.