Former Sheffield United attacker Jose Baxter has confirmed his retirement from professional football at the age of 29.

Following his “rollercoaster career”, Jose Baxter has confirmed his decision to retire from professional football.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder has been without a club since December 2020, when it was confirmed that he would be leaving USL Championship side Memphis 901.

Now, after nine months as a free agent, Baxter has called it a day on his playing career.

Speaking on Instagram, Baxter stated that the decision leaves him with mixed emotions.

The former Everton prodigy admitted that his own “silly mistakes” disrupted his career but went on to say that he has lived out his childhood dreams.

With his playing career now over, it will be interesting to see what comes next for Baxter. A lot of players move into coaching upon retirement, or into other areas of the game, so it awaits to be seen if the Bootle-born man takes up a new position in football in the future.

Baxter’s career

After an eye-catching breakthrough with Everton, Baxter played 15 times for their senior side, departing for Oldham Athletic in 2013.

After starring for the Latics, the playmaker went on to join Sheffield United, where he would remain for three years. In his time at Bramall Lane, he netted 28 goals and provided 12 assists in 121 games.

However, a drugs ban sidelined him in 2015, eventually departing the Blades in 2016.

Following his departure from the club would return to Everton to play for their U23s in an effort to rebuild his career. After that, he returned to Boundary Park with Oldham before going onto play for Plymouth Argyle and Memphis 901.