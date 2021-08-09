Ipswich Town are no longer chasing Portsmouth’s Michael Jacobs after snapping up Kyle Edwards, it has been revealed.

As part of his summer makeover at Ipswich Town, Paul Cook has been on the hunt for a new left-winger.

Portsmouth man Michael Jacobs recently emerged on the Tractor Boys’ radar and it was even claimed the club had seen a bid accepted for the 29-year-old.

However, after a fresh development at Portman Road, Ipswich have ended their pursuit of Jacobs.

As reported by the East Anglian Daily Times, Paul Cook is no longer looking to recruit the former Wigan Athletic man after securing a deal for Kyle Edwards.

Edwards, who was released by West Brom earlier this summer, was confirmed to have sealed a move to the League One side on Monday, bringing an end to their hunt for a new left-winger.

As a result, the club will no longer be pursuing a move for Jacobs, which will come as a bonus to Danny Cowley and Portsmouth.

What could this mean for Jacobs?

In terms of what could be in store for Jacobs, it will be interesting to see how his situation at Fratton Park pans out.

A medical had been completed before Ipswich backed out of a deal, but Cowley did express his desire to keep the player. It will be interesting to see how long passes before Jacobs returns to Portsmouth’s starting 11 after a busy few days.

Thoughts?

Having recruited Edwards, it makes sense for Ipswich to drop out of the chase for Jacobs.

Cook has a wealth of options in attacking midfield and someone would likely have been left surplus to requirements if both came in.