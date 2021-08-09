Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove is yet to decide on his future, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

The attacker is wanted by League One side Wycombe Wanderers, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

Cosgrove, who is 24-years-old, could head out the exit door at Birmingham despite only joining them in the January transfer window.

He is also a player who Sheffield Wednesday have looked at in this transfer window, as per a report by the Examiner Live.

However, Nixon says he is still weighing up his next move.

Struggled to make an impact

Cosgrove moved to Birmingham this past winter from Aberdeen but has struggled to make an impact with the Championship side.

He has failed to score for them in 12 appearances and still has three years left on his contract.

The Beverley-born man had previously fired 47 goals in 103 games for Aberdeen to earn his move to St. Andrew’s.

Career to date

Cosgrove started his career at Everton before switching to Wigan Athletic as a youngster.

He made one appearance for the Latics’ first-team and had loan spells away at Barrow, Chorley and North Ferriby to gain experience.

The striker then left Wigan on a permanent basis and had a year with Carlisle United before moving to Aberdeen.

He was one of the most prolific strikers in the Scottish Premiership during his time with the Dons but his move to Birmingham hasn’t worked out.

Wycombe are keen to lure him down south but face a wait right now.