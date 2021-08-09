Derby County want to hand Phil Jagielka a contract, as per a report by Derbyshire Live.

Derby County would like to add the experienced defender into their ranks for this season.

Jagielka, who is 38-years-old, is a free agent after parting company with Sheffield United at the end of the last campaign.

The Rams want to sign him as well as other trialists Sam Baldock and Tom Carroll.

“I want to sign all three of them”

Their boss, Wayne Rooney, has said: “I want to sign all three all of them. I am also looking at other players as well.”

Jagielka returned to Sheffield United in 2019 and played a combined 22 games for the Blades over the past two years in the Premier League before heading out the exit door.

The ex-England international knows Rooney from playing together at Everton and could reunite with him at Pride Park now.

Vastly experienced

Jagielka has racked up just under 700 appearances in his career and may fancy one last hurrah in the Championship before hanging up his boots.

He started his career at Sheffield United and played 287 times for the Yorkshire club during his first spell at the club.

Everton then came calling in 2007 and he spent 12 years on the books at Goodison Park before returning to Bramall Lane.

Derby need bodies through the door and he would inject some serious experience into their ranks, as well as providing some competition and depth to their defensive department.