Kyle Edwards has completed a move to Ipswich Town, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

Following his departure from West Brom, Kyle Edwards has been on the hunt for a new club.

Until now, his efforts have been in vain, but it hasn’t been for the want of trying. The 23-year-old has spent time training with Championship pair Bournemouth and Reading over the course of this summer, but his trials failed to materialise into deals.

However, it has now been confirmed that he has landed a new club, with Ipswich Town securing a deal.

Paul Cook has made Edwards his 13th signing in a busy summer at Portman Road.

The former West Brom youngster has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Tractor Boys. The option of a further 12 months is also included in the agreement, potentially keeping him with the club until the summer of 2025.

Thoughts?

Coming in on a free transfer, Ipswich’s bargain swoop for Edwards could be a shrewd acquisition.

The Dudley-born ace is entering a new chapter in his career having departed boyhood club West Brom and will be determined to impress with the Tractor Boys.

Bringing in Edwards adds further depth and competition to Cook’s ranks, with a host of talented wingers and attacking midfielders already at the League One side. Given that he has been training with Championship clubs over the summer should mean that it won’t take long for him to get up to match fitness either, despite spending the last few months without a club.