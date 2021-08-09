Ipswich Town are looking hijack Portsmouth’s bid for Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell, it has been reported.

Joe Morrell has been heavily linked with a move away from Luton Town over the course of the summer window.

The former Bristol City man’s impressive performances for Wales during EURO 2020, combined with his lack of game time at Kenilworth Road, has seen him linked with the likes of Portsmouth.

Fresh reports emerged last week stating Pompey were now closing in on a swoop for Morrell.

However, fresh reports have emerged from The News stating Ipswich Town are bidding to scupper their swoop.

The report states that the Tractor Boys are readying a move for Morrell as Paul Cook looks to further bolster his midfield ranks.

It is added that Ipswich’s financial power could see them push past Portsmouth to secure a deal for the 24-year-old. While a move to Fratton Park would result in Morrell taking a pay cut, it is said that the Portman Road outfit would be able to “blow Pompey out of the water” in terms of wages.

Out of favour under Nathan Jones

Morrell has been unable to make a name for himself for Luton Town since joining last summer.

Across all competitions, the Ipswich-born ace has played only 11 times for the club. Jones is in the market for another midfield addition as well, which would only push Morrell further down the pecking order.

An international mainstay

Since making his Wales debut back in 2019, Morrell has been a mainstay in their national side.

He has gone on to make 19 appearances for the Welsh national side, providing two assists in the process. He made a good impression during the EUROs, starting in every game for Rob Page’s side.