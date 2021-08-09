Luton Town’s defensive ace Tom Lockyer has moved a step closer to full fitness after featuring in a comfortable 4-0 win for the Hatters’ development squad.

2021 has been a difficult year for Tom Lockyer, with injuries limiting his involvement for both club and country.

The 26-year-old travelled with Wales to EURO 2020 but was unused throughout, while ankle problems have kept him out of competitive action since February.

However, another positive update has emerged on Lockyer’s return to full fitness.

As confirmed the club’s official website, the Welsh centre-back was involved for the Hatters’ development squad as they secured a comfortable 4-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

Coach Adrian Forbes moved to heap praise on Lockyer following the victory, emphasizing that it is important for the former Charlton man to get “minutes in the tank” as he pursues a return to full fitness.

With Lockyer back in action after an injury-hit year, fans will be eager to see him get back to match fitness and battle for a spot in Nathan Jones’ starting 11.

When fit, the Cardiff-born defender was a mainstay in Jones’ side last season. Across all competitions, he featured 23 times during the 20202/21 campaign, playing in 16 consecutive Championship games before being sidelined.

Thoughts?

Lockyer moving one step closer to full fitness can only be good news for Luton Town.

The Hatters looked assured at the back in their opening day win over Peterborough United and Lockyer’s return will only add more competition to Jones’ defensive ranks.

Kal Naismith and Gabriel Osho starred at centre-back against the Posh, so Lockyer will have to battle for a spot back in the side once he returns to full fitness.