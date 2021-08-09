Luton Town target Tayo Edun will not be leaving Lincoln City on the cheap, Imps boss Michael Appleton has said.

Lincoln City ace Tayo Edun has been linked with a move up to the Championship before the window slams shut at the end of August.

Luton Town have been said keen on a deal for the Fulham prodigy. Peterborough United were also rumoured to be showing an interest in Edun, but they opted against continuing their pursuit.

Now, amid the links with the Hatters, Edun has received high praise from Imps boss Michael Appleton.

Speaking to Lincolnshire Live, Appleton stated that Edun will not allowed to leave for any less than Lincoln’s current value, adding that his performance on Saturday is “good all round”.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Him scoring and playing well on Saturday is good all round.

“It’s good for him. It shows where his heads at, his concentration levels. He seems happy and if he’s happy, I’m happy because I know his performance levels will continue to grow and get better.”

Edun put in a thoroughly impressive performance at left-back for the Imps on Saturday. He scored Lincoln’s only goal in their opening day draw with Gillingham, playing all 90 minutes.

With Appleton still happy with the London-born ace and the player still performing, it will be interesting to see if Luton’s rumoured interest develops further.

The Hatters’ current left-back options

Luton Town have already brought in another left-back this summer, with Amari’i Bell joining after his departure from Blackburn Rovers.

Dan Potts, who sees his deal at Kenilworth Road expire at the end of this season, is another option available to Nathan Jones at left-back.

Could Edun leave Lincoln?

Appleton’s words hint the club are in no desperate need to offload Edun before the window ends.

However, his current deal expires in 2022, meaning they are at risk of losing him for nothing at the end of this campaign. A sale would guarantee they receive a fee for his services, but the Imps are well within their right to stick to their valuation as Luton eye a deal.