Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said he is hopeful of movement in the coming days amid intensifying links with Chelsea’s Jake Clarke-Salter.

The Sky Blues defeated Nottingham Forest in their season opener, but Robins is still looking to bring some more new faces to the Ricoh Arena.

Coventry City have made six signings so far and defender Jake Clarke-Salter is reportedly closing in on a move to the club.

The 23-year-old centre-back has been heavily linked with a move to the Championship side. Now, amid the growing links with the Chelsea man, Mark Robins has stated he is hoping to add some more new faces in the coming days.

Speaking to Coventry Live, Robins confirmed his desire to make a “couple” more signings.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We need to bring a couple in, and we have got some funds to be able to do that, but that would be it then.

“So we have just got to make sure we get the right ones in, which we always do. So yes, just hopeful we can do something in the next few days.”

With speculation regarding a potential move for Clarke-Salter growing, it will be interesting to see if the club can seal a deal for the former Birmingham City and Sunderland loan man in the coming days.

Football League pedigree

Much of Clarke-Salter’s experience of senior football has come away from Stamford Bridge.

He has played twice for the club’s senior side, but he has also featured on loan for Birmingham, Sunderland and Bristol Rovers. Clarke-Salter also spent time on loan in Holland with Vitesse.

A growing Chelsea link?

Coventry City and Chelsea have become increasingly familiar with one another through transfer business over the past few years.

Ian Maatsen joined earlier this summer and Clarke-Salter looks set to follow him to the Ricoh Arena. Not only that, but Dujon Sterling previously spent time on loan with the club. Fankaty Dabo joined the club after coming through Chelsea’s academy in 2019, as did Charlie Wakefield back in 2018.