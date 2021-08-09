Newcastle United are poised to land a hefty sum with Blackburn Rovers cashing in on Adam Armstrong.

Newcastle United have a 40% sell-on clause on the attacker, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie on Twitter (see tweet below).

Southampton agree a fee with Blackburn for striker Adam Armstrong. Newcastle to net 40% of the profit from their £1.8m sale three years ago. Personal terms not expected to be a problem. — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 9, 2021

Southampton have agreed a fee with Blackburn and are in talks to lure the in-demand forward to the Premier League.

Armstrong, who is 23-years-old, has been identified by the Saints as the man to replace Danny Ings.

He has scored 64 goals in 160 games for Rovers since his move there in 2018.

Armstrong rose up through the youth ranks at Newcastle and went on to play 21 times for their first-team in all competitions.

However, he never scored for the Toon Army and was loaned out to Coventry City, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers in the Football League before he left for Blackburn.

The Lancashire side initially brought him in on loan whilst they were in League One but later made the move permanent.

Newcastle allowed him to head out the exit door for a fee of around £1.8 million but inserted a sell-on clause in his contract.

That move is now paying off for the North-East club with Southampton paying a big fee for his services now.

Armstrong has in impressive form in the Championship over recent years and is ready-made to make the step up into the Premier League now.