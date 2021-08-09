Coventry City loan man from last season Leo Ostigard is wanted by Yorkshire duo Sheffield United and Barnsley.

Brighton and Hove Albion are poised to loan him out again for the next campaign and he is not short of potential suitors in the Championship, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Ostigard, who is 21-years-old, impressed on loan with Coventry in the second tier last season.

The likes of Fulham, Middlesbrough, Stoke City and AFC Bournemouth have also been mentioned in TEAMtalk’s report alongside Sheffield United and Barnsley.

Impressive with the Sky Blues

Ostigard joined Coventry last August and has since made 40 appearances for them in all competitions to help Mark Robins’ side survive in the Championship.

He started his career in Norway with Molde and had a loan spell away at Viking before Brighton lured him to England in 2018.

Ostigard signed a three-year deal with the Premier League side but is yet to make a senior appearance for them.

Loan experience

He spent the season before last on loan at St. Pauli in the German second tier and has since enjoyed getting regular game time in England with Coventry.

Ostigard is down the pecking order with Brighton in the top flight and another loan spell away would give him the chance to get more experience under his belt.