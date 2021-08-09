Blackburn Rovers are closing in on the loan signing of Brighton and Hove Albion winger Reda Khadra, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Blackburn Rovers are on the verge of making their first signing of the summer.

Khadra, who is 20-years-old, is being given the green light to leave Brighton on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Tony Mowbray’s side are giving him the opportunity to play in the Championship.

Career to date

The youngster moved to England in October from Borussia Dortmund and was a regular for Brighton’s Under-23s side last season.

Khadra played for the Seagulls’ first-team in a Premier League fixture against Manchester City in January, which was his first and only senior appearance for Graham Potter’s side to date.

Before his move to this country, the former German youth international had also played for the likes of CFC Hertha 06 and Tennis Borussia Berlin before Dortmund snapped him up.

Thoughts?

Blackburn just need more bodies through the door, especially with Adam Armstrong poised to leave to the Premier League.

Khadra appears to be highly-rated by Brighton and still has two years left on his contract there.

A loan move to Ewood Park would be a great opportunity for him to show what he can do and he would give Mowbray’s side more competition and depth going forward.