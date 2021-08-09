Charlton Athletic defender Akin Famewo has made it into the Sky Bet League One Team of the Week (see tweet below).

Charlton Athletic drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Famewo, who is 22-years-old, helped his side start the new season with a clean sheet and a point against the newly relegated Owls.

He made his return to the Valley in July on loan from Norwich City.

Famewo spent last term on loan with Charlton and made 22 appearances in all competitions.

Nigel Adkins then decided to swoop back in for him for this campaign and he lined up against Ryan Inniss on Saturday.

His performance didn’t go unnoticed with him making the League One Team of the Week that included three Rotherham United players and three Burton Albion players.

Famewo joined parent club Norwich in 2019 from Luton Town but has only played once for the Canaries’ first-team.

They loaned him out to St Mirren before he joined Charlton.

His chances of breaking into their senior side in the Premier League are slim and he will be eager to grasp his opportunity with the Addicks with both hands this term.

Adkins’ side are in League Cup action tomorrow against AFC Wimbledon before travelling to Oxford United on Saturday to lock horns with their former boss Karl Robinson.