Southampton have agreed a fee with Blackburn Rovers starlet Adam Armstrong, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 09.08.21, 9.36).

Southampton now have permission to speak with the Blackburn Rovers attacker.

Armstrong, who is 24-years-old, has also been linked with Crystal Palace over recent days.

He is a man in-demand after scoring 29 goals in all competitions last season, with only Brentford’s Ivan Toney managing more in the Championship.

The forward has been with Blackburn since January 2018 and has scored 64 goals in 160 games in all competitions for the Lancashire side.

Prior to his move to Ewood Park, the pacey attacker rose up through the youth ranks at Newcastle United and played 21 times for their first-team.

He also had loan spells away from the North East to Coventry City, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Thoughts?

It is inevitable that Armstrong will be moving on from Blackburn in this transfer window and Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to get as much money for him as possible.

He is ready-made for the Premier League and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to the step up in division.

Southampton need a replacement for Danny Ings, who they sold to fellow top flight side Aston Villa last week, and Armstrong fits the bill for the Saints.

Will Palace swoop in and try and match their offer?