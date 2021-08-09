Thame United have signed James Holmes following his departure from MK Dons.

The youngster has secured a club for the new season, as announced by their official Twitter account.

Holmes, who is 18-years-old, was released by MK Dons at the end of the last campaign.

He has spent time on trial with Thame over recent times and has done enough to earn himself a move.

Wales youth international

Holmes rose up through the academy at MK Dons and was a regular for them at youth levels.

He is also a Wales youth international but the League One side decided against keeping hold of him this summer.

Holmes’ scholarship contract expired at the end of June and he missed out on a professional deal.

The teenager had a spell away in non-league last season with Biggleswade United and will be looking to use that experience with his new club.

New home

Thame are based in Oxfordshire and play their football in the Southern League Division One.

Holmes will be eager to impress in non-league next term and potentially start rising back up the leagues.

Former side

His former club MK Dons started the new season with a 3-3 draw away at Bolton Wanderers, with Alex Baptiste denying them an opening day win at the death.

They are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Russell Martin following his departure to Championship side Swansea City.