Doncaster Rovers boss Richie Wellens has said all remaining trialists have now left the club.

Doncaster Rovers have been casting an eye over various players over the course of pre-season but no longer have any around, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Aiden Barlow and Dan Gardner were the two who managed to earn contracts in the end.

Former Derby County midfielder Jacob Butterfield appears to have missed out a return to the Football League for now.

Free agent

Butterfield, who is 31-years-old, played for the League One side in their friendly against Harrogate Town.

The experienced midfielder is a free agent having last played in Australia for A-League side Melbourne Victory.

Experienced

He was released by Luton Town at the end of the 2020/21 season and subsequently made the move down under.

Butterfield has played over 350 games in his career and had spells with the likes of Barnsley, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Huddersfield Town before signing for Derby in 2015.

He spent a total of three seasons on the books at Derby and scored nine goals in 89 appearances in all competitions.

Loans spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City then followed.

Butterfield left the Rams on a permanent basis a couple of years ago and has since played for Luton and Melbourne.

Doncaster took a look at him on trial but Wellens says all trialists have now left.