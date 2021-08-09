Bolton Wanderers academy graduate Jake Turner is back in the Football League.

The goalkeeper has joined Colchester United on loan from Newcastle United, as announced by their official club website.

Turner, who is 22-years-old, has linked up with the the U’s on a deal until January.

He spent time on loan in League Two with Morecambe last season and made 17 appearances for the Shrimps in all competitions.

Bolton academy graduate

Turner started his career at Bolton Wanderers and rose up through the academy with the North West outfit.

He was a regular for their youth sides and was on the bench a couple of times for their first-team under Phil Parkinson.

Bolton loaned him out to Stalybridge, Frickley Athletic and Darlington to gain some experience.

Newcastle United then came calling in 2019 and handed the former England youth international a Premier League move.

Turner has since played for their Under-23’s side and will be eager to get some senior game time under his belt with Colchester.

Decent start for the U’s

Colchester started the new season with a 0-0 draw away at Carlisle United on Saturday and will be pleased with that result.

Hayden Mullins’ side are back in action tomorrow night away to Championship side Birmingham City and that could be a chance for Turner to make his debut.