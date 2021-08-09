Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has hailed their ‘very promising’ start to the new season.

Charlton Athletic drew 0-0 at home to Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the campaign on Saturday.

Their chief Sandgaard took to Twitter to share his thoughts with their supporters (see tweet below).

Great game versus Sheffield Wednesday 0-0. Very promising for the season ahead. #cafc pic.twitter.com/cWjI99bdMA — Thomas Sandgaard (@SandgaardThomas) August 7, 2021

He seems satisfied with the result and it gives something for Charlton to build on.

Read: Sheffield United looking to beat Charlton Athletic to sign Crewe Alexandra star

Debutants

Nigel Adkins handed competitive debuts to new signings Craig MacGillivray, Sean Clare and George Dobson and they all put in some solid performances.

Jayden Stockley and Akin Famewo both also started following their return to the club over the club.

Need more?

Charlton could do with a bit more depth in their squad and are still light in some areas of the pitch.

They had a lot of youngsters on the bench and need more bodies through the door before the end of the transfer window.

Read: Charlton Athletic no longer looking at free agent

What next

A point on Saturday wasn’t a bad start for Charlton and they are back in action tomorrow in the League Cup against AFC Wimbledon.

That will be a chance for a few of the youngsters to play and show what they can do.

The Addicks are then back in league action against Oxford United away this weekend in what will be a big test.