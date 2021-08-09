Luton Town’s Fred Onyedinma named The72’s Championship Player of the Week
Luton Town’s Fred Onyedinma has been named The72’s Championship Player of the Week for Matchday One.
Nathan Jones’ side find themselves in 2nd-place of the Championship table after the opening round of fixtures. They hammered league new boys Peterborough United 3-0 at Kenilworth Road in a fine performance from the Hatters, coming after a positive pre-season.
They’ve built on their 12th-place finish last time round with a keen summer haul in the transfer market and one of those players to come in was Onyedinma.
The 24-year-old joined Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent deal in 2019 but would leave the Chaorboys this summer and join the Hatters for an undisclosed fee.
He didn’t disappoint in his full debut for the club either – he provided the assists for Luton’s first two goals on Saturday afternoon before grabbing one himself, finishing the day with a FotMob rating of 9.17.
The72’s Championship player of the Week for Matchday One – congratulations Fred Onyedinma!