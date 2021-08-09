Luton Town’s Fred Onyedinma has been named The72’s Championship Player of the Week for Matchday One.

Nathan Jones’ side find themselves in 2nd-place of the Championship table after the opening round of fixtures. They hammered league new boys Peterborough United 3-0 at Kenilworth Road in a fine performance from the Hatters, coming after a positive pre-season.

They’ve built on their 12th-place finish last time round with a keen summer haul in the transfer market and one of those players to come in was Onyedinma.

The 24-year-old joined Wycombe Wanderers on a permanent deal in 2019 but would leave the Chaorboys this summer and join the Hatters for an undisclosed fee.

He didn’t disappoint in his full debut for the club either – he provided the assists for Luton’s first two goals on Saturday afternoon before grabbing one himself, finishing the day with a FotMob rating of 9.17.

The72’s Championship player of the Week for Matchday One – congratulations Fred Onyedinma!