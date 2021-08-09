The Championship returned to our screens over the weekend and it didn’t disappoint, with plenty of goals and plenty of talking points.

The new Championship season kicked off with an entertaining 2-2 draw between two of this season’s supposed big guns in Bournemouth and West Brom on Friday night.

Saturday rolled around and we had eight 3pm fixtures to mull over – Blackburn Rovers did the business against Swansea City in Russell Martin’s first game in charge whilst Luton Town hammed Peterborough United 3-0 and Hull City came from behind to thump Preston 4-1 at Deepdale.

Elsewhere, Stoke City claimed a 3-2 win over Reading whilst Bristol City and Blackpool, Cardiff City and Barnsley, Derby County and Huddersfield Town and QPR and Millwall all drew 1-1.

Sheffield United welcomed Birmingham City in Saturday’s late kick off but would succumb to a 1-0 loss owing to a Maxime Colin goal, with Fulham drawing 1-1 at home to Middlesbrough in the early Sunday game and then Coventry City coming from behind late on to beat Nottingham Forest 2-1.

An action-packed weekend to start the new season, and here’s The72’s Championship Team of the Week: