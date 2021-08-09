Hull City will sit down with Tom Huddlestone today to discuss his situation, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have been casting an eye over their former midfielder in training over the past couple of weeks.

Huddlestone, who is 34-years-old, has been a free agent since being released by Derby County at the end of the 2019/20 season.

However, the Tigers could be poised to bring him back to East Yorkshire.

One out, one in?

Hull Live says Grant McCann’s side are in pole position to snap him up and are likely to offer him a contract.

They need to offload a player first though to clear space in their squad with winger Thomas Mayer set to head out the exit door.

Huddlestone is also believed to have other suitors.

Club favourite

Huddlestone played for the Tigers from 2013 to 2017 and racked up 161 appearances for the club in all competitions.

He was a popular player among their fans and played a key role in Hull’s journey to the FA Cup final in his first season at the club.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur man also helped the Yorkshire outfit win promotion to the Premier League in 2016 under Steve Bruce.

Dream start

Hull find themselves top of the Championship following their impressive 4-1 win away at Preston North End on Saturday, with Keane Lewis-Potter, Richie Smallwood, Josh Magennis and Andy Cannon getting the goals.