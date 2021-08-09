Fulham youngster Fabio Carvalho is wanted by all of Leeds United, Norwich City, West Ham and Porto, according to the Daily Mail.

Carvalho, 18, is now in the final year of his Fulham contract.

Daily Mail report that the Englishman has rejected a fresh contract offer from the London club amid interest from Leeds United, Norwich City and West Ham, with Portuguese giants Porto also in the running.

Carvalho is a product of the Fulham youth academy. He made his debut in the Premier League last season and burst onto the scene with a debut goal v Southampton.

He’d go on to feature four times in the top flight as Scott Parker’s side were relegated but under new manager Marco Silva in their opening game of the new season yesterday, Carvalho was handed a start.

The midfielder started in the no.10 role and gave a good account of himself as Fulham drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough. But now Carvalho is at a contract ‘impasse’ as Daily Mail put it and with little under three weeks of the transfer window left, he could yet seal himself a return to the Premier League.

Contract rebel

Carvalho has rejected Fulham’s opening contract offer. It’s a brave move from the 18-year-old and it’s brought a lot of transfer attention unto himself – something which Fulham obviously won’t want to see.

Silva will be eager to tie Carvalho down to a new and improved deal as to avoid losing him for free next summer but this month could be a very nervy one for the Whites as the likes of Leeds, Norwich and West Ham all lurk.

Carvalho is a player with bags of potential and his contract situation could become a real source of pain for Fulham this season.