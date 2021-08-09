Blackburn Rovers star Adam Armstrong could be involved vs Millwall if his future remains unresolved, Tony Mowbray has revealed.

Speculation regarding Adam Armstrong’s future with Blackburn Rovers has been intensifying as the window rumbles on.

A host of Premier League sides are looking to bring the 24-year-old to the top-flight, but Rovers’ £25m asking price has kept clubs at distance so far.

Armstrong was a notable absentee from Blackburn’s opening day victory over Swansea City and now, an insight on when he could be back has emerged from Tony Mowbray.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Mowbray said that Armstrong could be involved in next weekend’s Championship clash with Millwall if his future remains unresolved.

Mowbray added that the former Newcastle United ace will not be playing in their Carabao Cup tie with Morecambe, adding that he will be waiting to see how the week ahead pans out.

“Let’s see what happens in the next few days,” he said.

“He won’t be playing against Morecambe, but if nothing is resolved there’s a chance he will be coming with us to Millwall because we pay him, he’s our footballer.

“If I think it’s a game where we need to utilise his extreme speed on the break against space then we’ll play him.

“Let’s see how the week goes, I haven’t got the answers.”

The Blackburn boss has shown no interest in letting Armstrong leave for less than their asking price, so it will be interesting to see how the ongoing saga pans out.

Who is in for Armstrong?

Norwich City and Crystal Palace are two of the most recently linked sides, though a host of other sides have been said keen.

Southampton have been credited with interest, but their interest is said to be waning. West Ham, Newcastle United and Watford have also been mentioned as potential suitors.

The clock is ticking

While speaking with Lancs Live, Mowbray added that Blackburn have a “cut-off date” in mind for any clubs bidding to sign Armstrong.

He eluded to mentioning when this date is, but with the end of the window nearing and the unknown “cut-off” coming closer, it will be interesting to see if anyone conjures up the money to prize the hotshot away from Blackburn.