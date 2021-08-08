Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has insisted the club are sticking to their £25m asking price for star attacker Adam Armstrong.

Over the course of the summer transfer window, Adam Armstrong has been heavily linked with a move away from Blackburn Rovers.

A host of Premier League sides have been said keen on the hotshot, with Crystal Palace and Norwich City most recently credited with interest.

However, Rovers are showing no interest in letting their star man leave on the cheap. A £25m asking price has been widely reported and now, manager Tony Mowbray has said the club have no plans on budging on their valuation.

Speaking with Lancs Live, the Blackburn boss insisted that any club looking to sign Armstrong this summer will need to pay the full asking price.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I think the club are right to have a valuation and it needs meeting.

“These clubs that have bids in for him, for me, the Premier League you see some of the money, we’re arguing over a few quid here and there.

“Pay the asking price, get the job done and let’s get on with it. That’s how I see it.

“He’s our player, I think he’s an amazing player, and if he had three years left no-one would be getting him for less than £25m, those sort of numbers, yet he hasn’t. But you have to pay the price.”

“A fantastic kid”

Mowbray went on to add that he trusts Armstrong to give his all as long as he’s at the club, even if he stays beyond the end of the month.

The Blackburn boss heaped praise on the former Newcastle United youngster, labelling him as a “fantastic kid” amid a disrupted pre-season.

An irreplaceable star?

Given just how important Armstrong has been for Blackburn Rovers in recent seasons, irreplaceable would be a fair tag.

He netted 29 goals and provided five assists last season and has been the club’s primary goal threat in recent campaigns. Bringing in a player to do what Armstrong has done at Ewood Park will cost a pretty penny, so it will be interesting to see who is lined up as a potential replacement.