Birmingham City are said to be eyeing up a move for Nottingham Forest striker Lyle Taylor.

Lee Bowyer is in the market for another striker before the end of the window, with Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove being linked with a move away The Sun on Sunday (08.08.21, pg. 67).

If he departs, Bowyer wants to make sure he brings another body in and being lined up as a potential option is Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor.

Here, we take a closer look at the finer details of Taylor’s situation.

What is Taylor’s reported price tag?

As per Transfermarkt, Lyle Taylor is valued at £725,000 as it stands.

The former Charlton Athletic ace still has two years remaining on his contract at the City Ground, so Forest are in no dire need to offload the striker.

What is his current salary?

The 31-year-old forward is said to be earning £15,000-a-week with Nottingham Forest (Salary Sport).

His deal puts him among the higher earners in Chris Hughton’s squad.

What could he offer Lee Bowyer’s side?

The Blues’ boss would know full well what he would be getting if Taylor was to move to St. Andrew’s this summer.

Bowyer and Taylor worked together at Charlton Athletic, where the Montserrat international was a star player. Across all competitions, he netted 35 goals and provided 14 assists in 67 games for the Addicks.

Standing at 6’2″, Taylor is threatening in the air as well as with his feet. He struggled to make an impact in his first campaign with Forest, but Bowyer could get the best out of him once again as the Blues look to enjoy a successful 2021/22 season.