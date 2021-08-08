Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is set four “a couple of weeks” on the sidelines through a calf injury, it has been claimed.

Forest. Worrall out. Calf. Could be a couple of weeks. Nothing happening sale-wise right now. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 8, 2021

Chris Hughton is preparing his Nottingham Forest side for their season-opening clash with Coventry City.

Forest travel to the Ricoh Arena as they look to get their 2021/22 campaign off to an impressive start, with a stark improvement on last season the aim.

However, it has been revealed that they will be starting their season without key defender Joe Worrall, who has picked up a calf injury.

The Sun reporter Alan Nixon revealed on Twitter that Worrall will be out of action for “a couple of weeks”, ruling him out of Sunday’s clash with Coventry.

Nixon went on to reiterate that his absence has nothing to do with a potential sale. Worrall has attracted interest from elsewhere this summer, with Burnley and Brentford both strongly linked.

Who could come in at centre-back?

With key defender Worrall out, it will be interesting to see who Hughton lines up with at the heart of defence.

Forest have the likes of Tobias Figueiredo, Scott McKenna and Loic Mbe Soh available as options at centre-back.

A key figure

The 24-year-old has become a key player for Nottingham Forest since making his way through the youth academy.

Worrall has played 137 times for the club, with 33 of those coming last season. Injury disrupted his involvement at times during the 2020/21 campaign, but he was handed the captain’s armband on a number of occasions, highlighting the important role he plays for Hughton’s side.