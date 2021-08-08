‘Worth every penny’, ‘Lethal’ – Plenty of Fulham supporters rave as summer signing nets on debut
Fulham fans have been left raving about Harry Wilson after he netted on his debut for the Cottagers.
Fulham’s Championship season is underway, with Marco Silva’s side hosting Middlesbrough at Craven Cottage.
Silva has put summer signing Harry Wilson in from the start for their season opener and his decision to start the former Liverpool ace has paid off instantly.
29 minutes in, Wilson cut in from the left wing before unleashing a low drive beyond Middlesbrough shot-stopper Joe Lumley.
His goal has sent the Cottagers into the break 1-0 up as they look to make an immediate return to the Premier League next season.
Fans have been left raving about Wilson after his impressive first 45 minutes in a Fulham shirt and will be hoping he can maintain this form as he looks to prove he is worth is £12m price tag.
Here’s what supporters had to say about the Welshman’s first-half for the club:
WILSON MASTERCLASS BEGINS! 😍
BEST LEFT PEG.
LETHAL. #FFC
— Ad (@ABronsSmith) August 8, 2021
How good is Harry Wilson? #FulhamFC
— Dr Robert Muller, sociologist, PhD guide & editor (@RobertMuller) August 8, 2021
Baller, worth every penny
— Thomas (@thomasffc541) August 8, 2021
THERE’S A STARMAN, RUNNING DOWN THE RIGHT @harrywilson_
— Liam (@LEEYUMMM24) August 8, 2021
Gareth Bale has Harry Wilson posters in his bedroom https://t.co/a4hX8G1fK6
— AF (@AFreitas1308) August 8, 2021
— Camstutz (@camstutely) August 8, 2021
Hello and welcome to the Harry Wilson fan club pic.twitter.com/7qDhrIb9Vv
— Harry Wilson fan (@urghbusani) August 8, 2021
With the second half awaiting, fans will be hoping Wilson can continue to impress as Fulham look to get their 2021/22 season off to a winning start.