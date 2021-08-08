Swansea City are said to be growing in confidence as Russell Martin looks to make Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes his first signing.

Russell Martin doesn’t have long to make his mark on the Swansea City squad, with less than a month remaining in the summer transfer window.

Reports emerged earlier this week stating the Swans had edged ahead of Championship rivals Bournemouth in the chase for one of their targets, midfielder Flynn Downes.

Now, it has been stated by Wales Online that Swansea City are confident of sealing a deal for the 22-year-old.

The Swans are closing in on a deal for Downes, who looks set to depart Portman Road this summer.

He was absent from Paul Cook’s matchday squad for Ipswich’s opening day clash with Morecambe. The League One promotion hopefuls played out a 2-2 draw, Rekeem Harper and Lee Evans starting as a midfield partnership.