Sheffield Wednesday ace Callum Paterson has moved to send a reassuring message to supporters after suffering a head injury vs Charlton Athletic.

Cheers for the messages troops. Was a bit of a scare yesterday but feeling okay today. Thanks @CAFCofficial and @swfc medical staff for your help really appreciate it! 💙 — Callum Paterson (@Callump7) August 8, 2021

In the early stages of Sheffield Wednesday’s season opener against Charlton Athletic, versatile ace Callum Paterson was forced off on a stretcher.

The Scottish international was knocked unconscious and treated on the pitch for several minutes before being taken off in a neck brace.

Now, following the worrying scenes at The Valley on Saturday evening, Paterson has moved to reassure supporters on social media.

Speaking on Twitter, the Sheffield Wednesday man thanked both those who had sent supportive messages and the medical staff of both the Owls and the Addicks for their support.

With Paterson reassuring supporters, it awaits to be seen if further details will emerge on his situation.

The player will have to follow the EFL’s concussion protocols, so it will be interesting to see if he is cleared for to train and play in time for Wednesday’s next game against Doncaster Rovers next Saturday.

Who could Wednesday turn to upfront?

Darren Moore has a decent selection of strikers available to take Paterson’s place if he isn’t available for their next time.

Florian Kamberi, who came on for Paterson against Charlton, is an option for Moore. Fellow new arrivals Lee Gregory and Theo Corbeanu are also possibilities, so it will be interesting to see who the Wednesday boss turns to if Paterson is absent.