Luton Town boss Nathan Jones is looking to further bolster his midfield ranks before the window slams shut later this month.

After Luton Town’s opening day performance against Peterborough United, you would be forgiven for thinking they don’t need any more new signings.

However, Hatters boss Nathan Jones confirmed prior to their comfortable 3-0 win that another midfield addition is on his radar.

With that in mind, here are three central midfielders Luton Town should consider signing before the end of the month.

Tommy Doyle – Manchester City

The midfield prodigy has been heavily linked with a loan move away from the Citizens this summer.

A host of Championship sides have been linked with temporary swoops for Doyle, who is one of Manchester City’s top young players. He thoroughly impressed in their Premier League 2 winning campaign last season, scoring four goals and providing 10 assists as U23s captain.

However, as many as 10 second-tier sides were linked with the 19-year-old earlier this summer, so they would have a battle on their hands for a deal.

Flynn Downes – Ipswich Town

Tractor Boys starlet Downes is another talented midfielder to have been linked with a switch to the Championship. Swansea City are recently said to have edged ahead in the battle for his signature, with Bournemouth also said keen.

A technically gifted central midfielder, the 22-year-old could be heading for the Portman Road exit door.

Downes spent a stint on loan at Kenilworth Road back in 2018, playing 10 times for the Hatters. Now, with Jones looking to bolster his ranks, a move for a reunion could be a wise one.

James Garner – Manchester United

Yet another highly sought-after talent, Garner looks set for a fresh loan move away from Old Trafford this summer.

Stoke City and Nottingham Forest are said to be leading the chasing pack for the Manchester United ace, who impressed with Forest on loan after a difficult spell with Watford.

Able to feature either as a central midfielder or defensive midfielder, Garner’s play style is similar to that of Red Devils legend Michael Carrick and could prove to be a wise loan signing for Jones’ side.