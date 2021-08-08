Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has sent a message on Twitter this morning to his followers.

Charlton Athletic’s manager is reflecting on his sides’ 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday (see tweet below).

Good morning. Taking the opportunity to reflect on ⁦@CAFCofficial⁩ opening ⁦@EFL⁩ fixture. The Valley was rocking. A great connection and commitment of fans, players, staff and owner. Thank you to everyone who made it a special day. #cafc pic.twitter.com/9B7x8nF1S0 — Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) August 8, 2021

The Addicks have started the new season with a point against the newly relegated Owls.

Adkins is watching the game back and said it was a ‘special’ day.

Stalemate

Charlton had 11 shots to Wednesday’s six, whilst the visitors had 52% possession.

A point was a fair result for both sides and gives them something to build on.

The Addicks started new signing Craig MacGillivray in goal and he has his first clean sheet of the new campaign.

New midfield duo Sean Clare and George Dobson started in midfield whilst Jayden Stockley and Akin Famewo also played following their return to the Valley over the summer.

Charlton brought on youngster Charles Clayden in the second-half and also had teenagers Deji Elerewe and Hady Ghandour on the bench.

What next

Adkins’ side are still in need of some more signings and have time to bring in some more faces between now and the end of the transfer window.

Next up for the Addicks is a League Cup clash against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday before returning to league action with back-to-back away trips to Oxford United and MK Dons.