Sheffield Wednesday have entered the chase for Portsmouth attacker Ellis Harrison, according to reports.

Portsmouth’s Ellis Harrison has been linked with a move away from Fratton Park over the course of this summer.

Oxford United and Fleetwood Town have previously been said keen on a deal for the Welshman, who has a year remaining on his contract with Pompey.

Now, fresh reports have revealed that the Us are maintaining their interest, while League One rivals Sheffield Wednesday have entered the chase for his signature.

As per a report from The News, Sheffield Wednesday have joined the battle for Harrison’s signature.

Darren Moore is looking to add some further attacking firepower to his ranks before the window slams shut, with the former Bristol Rovers star now on his radar.

However, Portsmouth will not be letting Harrison leave for Sheffield Wednesday or anywhere else before they have a replacement of their own through the door at Fratton Park.

Wednesday’s current attacking options

As it stands, Moore has a decent amount of options available upfront.

Summer signings Florian Kamberi, Lee Gregory and Theo Corbeanu make up his centre-forward options alongside versatile star Callum Paterson.

Harrison’s Pompey career to date

Since making the move to Portsmouth back in 2019, Newport-born Harrison has played 70 times across all competitions. In the process, he has chipped in with 16 goals and five assists.

Injuries have limited his involvement, while John Marquis’ presence has often meant Harrison has been second choice.