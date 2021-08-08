Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has revealed midfielder Adam Nagy has expressed his desire to leave Ashton Gate this summer.

Hungarian international Adam Nagy was absent from Bristol City’s season opener against Blackpool on Saturday.

Nigel Pearson started with a holding midfield duo of summer signings Andy King and Matty James, with Nagy being left out of the squad entirely.

Now, Pearson has revealed the reasons for the 26-year-old’s omission, confirming the player is eyeing a move away from the club.

Speaking to Bristol Live, the Robins boss confirmed that the former Bologna ace is not struggling with an injury, stating that it is more important to play those who want to stay, rather than wantaway Nagy.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Adam Nagy is fine.

“But, he has expressed a wish to leave and it’s more important to play players that want to be here.”

With Nagy eyeing a move away from Ashton Gate before the window slams shut at the end of the month, it will be interesting to see who comes in for the Budapest-born midfielder.

Will Bristol City need a replacement?

Should Nagy depart, it will be interesting to see if Pearson feels the need to add another body to his midfield depart.

The Robins have a good selection of options in the middle of the park. King and James partnered each other in midfield in their draw vs Blackpool, while Han-Noah Massengo, Tyreeq Bakinson and Joe Williams are also options in that role.

Nagy’s Bristol City career to date

The Hungarian defensive midfielder has notched up 61 appearances for the Championship side since arriving back in 2019.

He has struggled with injury problems at times and he has been in and out of the starting 11 since Pearson’s appointment.

Nagy still has a year remaining on his contract at Ashton Gate, so the club would be entitled to a fee if he was to move on this summer.