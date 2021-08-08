Nottingham Forest and Stoke City are leading the race for Manchester United midfielder James Garner, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail.

Nottingham Forest are keen to lure him back to the City Ground but will have to see off competition from Stoke City.

Garner, who is 20-years-old, is poised depart Manchester United on loan again with the Red Devils set to give him the green light to leave.

He spent the first-half of last season on loan at Watford before switching to Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.

Academy graduate

Garner was born in Birkenhead but has risen up through the academy at United.

He was handed his senior debut in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in February 2019 before he was signed a new deal at Old Trafford until 2022, with the option for a further year.

Garner made his European debut for Manchester United against Partizan in October 2019 and has since played five more times in all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Thoughts?

A loan move away will give him a chance to play regular football in the new season.

He was a hit with Nottingham Forest last term and bringing him back would be a great bit of business by Chris Hughton’s side.

However, Stoke are also in the frame and could try and snatch him away from their Championship rivals and boost their midfield options.