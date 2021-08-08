Doncaster Rovers remain in talks with a Premier League side over loaning an unnamed attack-minded player. Doncaster Rovers are still looking to bolster their ranks this summer, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press. Richie Wellens’ side are still in discussions with a top flight outfit over the possibility of a loan move for an individual. The Doncaster Free Press says the player in question has been a long-term target of the League One side and can play in a variety of positions. Read: Doncaster Rovers could miss out on signing Sheffield United man Signings so far

Donny have delved into the transfer market to sign Kyle Knoyle, Ben Close, Matt Smith, Pontus Dahlberg, Aidan Barlow, Jordy Hiwula, Tiago Cukur and Dan Gardner.

They are still a couple of players short though and Wellens is trying to get a couple of new faces through the door.

There is still time in the transfer window and the Yorkshire club seem to be being patient as they wait for the right type of players.

Opening day loss