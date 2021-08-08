Doncaster Rovers in talks with Premier League club over possible loan signing
Doncaster Rovers remain in talks with a Premier League side over loaning an unnamed attack-minded player.
Doncaster Rovers are still looking to bolster their ranks this summer, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.
Richie Wellens’ side are still in discussions with a top flight outfit over the possibility of a loan move for an individual.
The Doncaster Free Press says the player in question has been a long-term target of the League One side and can play in a variety of positions.
Read: Doncaster Rovers could miss out on signing Sheffield United man
Signings so far
Donny have delved into the transfer market to sign Kyle Knoyle, Ben Close, Matt Smith, Pontus Dahlberg, Aidan Barlow, Jordy Hiwula, Tiago Cukur and Dan Gardner.
They are still a couple of players short though and Wellens is trying to get a couple of new faces through the door.
There is still time in the transfer window and the Yorkshire club seem to be being patient as they wait for the right type of players.
Read: Player released by Doncaster Rovers no longer training with Charlton Athletic
Opening day loss
Doncaster started the new season with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon yesterday.
They took the lead just after half-time through Charlie Seaman’s goal, only for the visitors to turn the game around with goals from Ayoub Assal and Luke McCormick.
Next up for Wellens’ side is a trip to Walsall in the League Cup on Tuesday followed by Sheffield Wednesday away next weekend.