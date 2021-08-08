Lincoln City need to agree a fee with Dundee United for left-back Jamie Robson, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Lincoln City are keen to sign the defender in this transfer window.

Robson, who is 24-years-old, scored for Dundee United as they beat Rangers yesterday in a shock result.

The Imps are reported to have had two bids rejected for him recently, as per the Daily Record, and Sunderland are also keen.

Deal up in 2022

Robson has a year left on his contract at Dundee United and Michael Appleton’s side are trying to tempt them into cashing in.

The full-back has spent his whole senior career on the books with the Terrors and has established himself as a key player for the Scottish Premiership side.

He had spells as a youngster at Rangers and Dundee before linking up with Dundee United in 2011 and signed his first professional contract three years later.

Robson had a loan spell away at Brechin City to get some experience under his belt and has since made 169 appearances in all competitions.

No fee agreed yet

Lincoln will need to fork out more money if they are serious about luring Robson to England.

The Imps and Dundee United are yet to reach an agreement over his valuation and he continues to play for his current club.

Appleton’s side started the new season with a 1-1 draw against Gillingham yesterday.