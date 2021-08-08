Rotherham United are in talks with an unnamed striker.

Rotherham United are keen to add another forward to their ranks, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

The Millers have also agreed a deal with a left-back and he is poised to link up with them tomorrow.

Paul Warne’s side started the new season with a 2-0 home win over Plymouth Argyle, with Ben Wiles and Freddie Ladapo scoring the goals.

Read: Player Rotherham United looked at joins League Two side

More signings on the way

Rotherham are in the hunt for more additions and Warne has said: “I met a player this week and spoke to him about potentially coming to play for us and I’m just waiting for him to make his decision,” he said.

“He’s got a few clubs after him. Hopefully he’ll choose us but we’ve got other players in mind.”

He added: “I’m confident of getting a striker before the window shuts but it might be a bit more of a waiting game. Fortunately, we’ve already got three really good strikers at the club.”

Read: Former Rotherham United favourite finds new club

Insight

The Millers have so far managed to sign Hakeem Odoffin, Josh Chapman, Shane Ferguson and Rarmani Edmonds-Green in this transfer window.

Warne will be eyeing an immediate return to the Championship and knows what it takes to get out of League One.

Another striker would be useful to add more competition to their current options.

The left-back addition will also provide some much needed depth for the 45+ game season.

Next up for Rotherham is League Cup action at home to Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.