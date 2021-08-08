Portsmouth are poised to sign Louis Thompson following his departure from Norwich City, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth have decided to offer the midfielder a deal after his spell on trial.

Thompson, who is 26-years-old, was released by Norwich City at the end of last season and has been a free agent.

Swindon Town have been keen on re-signing him, as reported by a previous report by The News, but it appears he is joining Pompey.

Read: Free agent who Portsmouth looked at joins Swindon Town

Thompson spent the past season-and-a-half loan at MK Dons and looks to be staying in League One for the new season as Danny Cowley looks to bolster his midfield ranks at Portsmouth.

Career to date

He started his career at Swindon and rose up through their academy before going on to play 106 times for their first-team in all competitions.

Thompson was lured away from Wiltshire by Norwich in 2014 and has spent the past seven years on the books at Carrow Road.

He has only played 16 times for the Canaries in that time though and has also been loaned to Shrewsbury Town as well as MK Dons.

Read: Five outsiders for the MK Dons job

No Robins return

Swindon have been interested in luring him back to the County Ground as they prepare for life back in League Two.

The Robins won 3-1 on the opening day of the new season at Scunthorpe United yesterday.

However, they are poised to miss out on Thompson and will need to look elsewhere for midfield additions.