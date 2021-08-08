Nantwich Town have signed Shaun Miller following his departure from Bolton Wanderers.

The striker has dropped into non-league to move to the Dabbers, as announced by their official club website.

Miller, who is 33-years-old, was released by Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season.

He was part of Ian Evatt’s side who were promoted to League One last term.

Miller joined the Trotters in September last year and scored four goals for them in all competitions.

New move

Nantwich boss Dave Cooke is pleased to have lured him to Cheshire and has said: “We actually spoke to Shaun last season, but he was offered a football league contract which he took, so it’s nice to finally get him signed.

“We’re delighted that he’s joined, he brings a wealth of experience to the side which is invaluable at this level.”

Miller has racked up over 450 appearances in his career to date and has scored 102 goals.

Career to date

He rose up through the academy at Crewe Alexandra and went on to become a key player for the Railwaymen.

The attacker made 179 appearances for the Chehsire outfit and bagged 43 times.

Miller then had spells with the likes of Sheffield United, Coventry City, Morecambe and Carlisle United in the Football League.

Bolton handed him a one-year deal last season but decided against extending it.

They started life back in League One with an entertaining 3-3 draw at home to manager-less MK Dons at home yesterday.