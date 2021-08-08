Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell is close to a move to Portsmouth, according to a report by The News.

Luton Town are letting the Wales international move away from Kenilworth Road.

Morrell, who is 24-years-old, has been at the Euros this summer.

He joined the Hatters last year but struggled to make an impact with the Bedfordshire club and is moving on already.

Read: Player released by Luton Town continues to train with Championship side

Career to date

Morrell started his career at Bristol City and rose up through the youth ranks at Ashton Gate.

He was handed his first professional contract in 2012 and made his debut shortly after in a fixture against Wycombe Wanderers.

However, he struggled to nail down a regular spot with the Robins as a youngster and only ended up making five more first-team appearances.

Bristol City ended up loaning him out to Sutton United and Margate in non-league to gain some experience.

He then had spells in the Football League with Cheltenham Town and Lincoln City before he left on a permanent basis.

Read: Luton Town stance on free agent defender revealed

What now

Luton came calling last year but he hasn’t been able to make an impact with Nathan Jones’ side and they are giving him the green light to head out the exit door.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is in his first full season in charge at Fratton Park and they won 1-0 away at Fleetwood Town yesterday with Lee Brown getting the winner.